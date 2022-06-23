Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €51.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Danone in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Danone stock opened at €51.12 ($53.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.13. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($75.93).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

