Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UN01. Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.58) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 opened at €19.55 ($20.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €16.05 ($16.89) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($44.68). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €22.93 and its 200 day moving average is €30.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.