Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €57.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €57.00 ($60.00) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($66.53) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($44.74) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €35.41 ($37.27) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.76. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.