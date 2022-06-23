Critical Review: MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) & Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get MDJM alerts:

This table compares MDJM and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM N/A N/A N/A Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MDJM and Real Brokerage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Real Brokerage has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than MDJM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MDJM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDJM and Real Brokerage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM $4.47 million 4.23 -$2.25 million N/A N/A Real Brokerage $121.68 million 1.70 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -10.55

MDJM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Real Brokerage.

Summary

MDJM beats Real Brokerage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDJM (Get Rating)

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies. The company also provides independent training and tourism development services. It serves real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd in May 2018. MDJM Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.