Contrasting Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Nordea Bank Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordea Bank Abp pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nordea Bank Abp and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 0 4 5 0 2.56 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 1 4 1 0 2.00

Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 380.70%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 26.85%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 34.47% 11.50% 0.66% Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 15.18% 12.09% 1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.62 billion 3.10 $4.30 billion $0.96 9.90 Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $6.33 billion 1.16 $1.03 billion $0.73 7.42

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordea Bank Abp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, middle-market corporations, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 1,346 offices; 9,498 ATMs; and 2,540 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.