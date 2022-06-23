Reviewing Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) and Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and Modular Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 6 0 3.00 Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inari Medical currently has a consensus price target of $105.67, suggesting a potential upside of 67.04%. Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.01%. Given Modular Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and Modular Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $276.98 million 12.13 $9.84 million ($0.03) -2,108.67 Modular Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -0.25% -0.27% -0.23% Modular Medical N/A N/A N/A

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Modular Medical (Get Rating)

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

