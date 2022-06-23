Contrasting Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics N/A -289.70% -32.24% Mitesco -5,118.27% -4,559.69% -153.99%

Volatility & Risk

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -0.9, indicating that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Mitesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 67.25 -$65.14 million N/A N/A Mitesco $120,000.00 260.07 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.33

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pear Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pear Therapeutics and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 473.17%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than Mitesco.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats Mitesco on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Mitesco (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

