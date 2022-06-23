Comparing Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gulfport Energy and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38

Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 78.60%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 15.91 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -25.98 Vermilion Energy $1.66 billion 1.85 $916.54 million $4.52 4.11

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Vermilion Energy 37.30% 27.58% 9.48%

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 401 net producing conventional natural gas wells and 2,132 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in Canada; 167.6 net producing light and medium crude oil wells in the United States; 297.0 net producing light and medium crude oil wells and 3 net producing conventional natural gas wells in France; and 47 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands. It also owns 20% interests in the offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production facilities that covers 59,553 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

