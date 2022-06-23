Comparing Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) & Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -29.51% 9.68% 3.54% Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Uber Technologies and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 0 30 0 3.00 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $56.43, indicating a potential upside of 162.48%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uber Technologies and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $17.46 billion 2.42 -$496.00 million ($3.30) -6.52 Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chykingyoung Investment Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services. The company operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment provides products that connect consumers with mobility drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also offers financial partnerships, transit, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Delivery segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered; and offers grocery, alcohol, and convenience store delivery, as well as select other goods. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment, as well as transportation management and other logistics services offerings. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development (Get Rating)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

