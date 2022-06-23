Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AP.UN. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$34.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$32.90 and a one year high of C$48.89.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark acquired 7,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.64 per share, with a total value of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$922,240.60. Also, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.96 per share, with a total value of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,304 shares in the company, valued at C$8,933,683.84.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.