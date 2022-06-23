Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) PT at C$39.20

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

GOOS stock opened at C$24.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.20. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$22.98 and a 52 week high of C$67.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

