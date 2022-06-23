Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 70,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 379.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 197,356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 30,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOSE stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

