Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $58,270.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $3,029,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,804,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,977,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.