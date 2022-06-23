Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.88.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL opened at $70.99 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.