American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $2.55 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

