GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. ATB Capital increased their target price on GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target for the company.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL opened at C$33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$31.57 and a one year high of C$54.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.18.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.8021713 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -5.52%.

In other GFL Environmental news, Director Arun Nayar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$372,054.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,793,490.16.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.