Brokerages Set Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Target Price at $107.00

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 134 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 99 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.