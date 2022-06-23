Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $158.53

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.53.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $119.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.64. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $2,287,484. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

