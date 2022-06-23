Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) PT at GBX 5,631.29

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,631.29 ($68.98).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRK. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.96) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($69.08) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,226 ($51.76) per share, with a total value of £10,565 ($12,940.96).
Intertek Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Featured Articles
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.