Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) PT at GBX 5,631.29

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,631.29 ($68.98).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRK. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.96) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($69.08) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,226 ($51.76) per share, with a total value of £10,565 ($12,940.96).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,340 ($53.16) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,750.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,126.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,141 ($50.72) and a one year high of GBX 5,824 ($71.34).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

