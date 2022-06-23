Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $45.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBKDY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($37.89) to €43.00 ($45.26) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.5604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 6.03%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.