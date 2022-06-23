Louisa Bell Acquires 20,000 Shares of Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI) Stock

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) insider Louisa Bell acquired 20,000 shares of Industrials REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($42,626.16).

MLI stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.08) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. Industrials REIT Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.50 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £496.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Industrials REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Industrials REIT from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

