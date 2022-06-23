Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 over the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $243,159,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after buying an additional 5,288,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $69,969,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

