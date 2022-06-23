Brokerages Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Target Price at C$63.86

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.86.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$28.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$28.11 and a 1-year high of C$49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$684.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.25%.
About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
