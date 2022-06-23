Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.15

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.15 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.10), with a volume of 213,462 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £37.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.15.

About Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

