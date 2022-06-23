De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.02

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.02 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 82.10 ($1.01). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.03), with a volume of 132,900 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.02. The firm has a market cap of £163.93 million and a PE ratio of 7.71.
About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)
