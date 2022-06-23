Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,005.53

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,005.53 ($12.32) and traded as low as GBX 880 ($10.78). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 886 ($10.85), with a volume of 7,793 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £221.86 million and a P/E ratio of 48.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 870.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,005.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

