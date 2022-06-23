Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.04

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.04 and traded as low as $29.55. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1,702 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

