UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.38

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.38 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 76.80 ($0.94). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 77.30 ($0.95), with a volume of 4,043,707 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.75. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

