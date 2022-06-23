Shore Capital Reaffirms “Coverage Pending” Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCDO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.82) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.05) to GBX 1,415 ($17.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 850 ($10.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,193.33 ($26.87).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 819.80 ($10.04) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 691.60 ($8.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,105 ($25.78). The stock has a market cap of £6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 893.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,216.86.

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($9.73) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($122,542.87). Insiders have purchased a total of 12,650 shares of company stock worth $10,048,720 over the last three months.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

