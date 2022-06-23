Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.60) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($16.84) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.96) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($21.07) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.37) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Yellow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,574.17 ($19.28).

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,272 ($15.58) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,337.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,459.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.31. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,191 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.56).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

