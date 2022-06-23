Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.02) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 625 ($7.66). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

PSON has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 755 ($9.25) to GBX 770 ($9.43) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 843.67 ($10.33).

PSON opened at GBX 776.40 ($9.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.15. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($6.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($10.82). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 761.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 694.63.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.22), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($35,141.23).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

