Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,400 by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($50.59) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.42) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.22) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($48.41).

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR opened at GBX 3,609.50 ($44.21) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,605.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,684.32. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($53.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a market cap of £92.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.