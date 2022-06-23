IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IHP. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 540 ($6.61) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.23) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.10) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

LON:IHP opened at GBX 236.60 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 223.73 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.48). The firm has a market cap of £783.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 332.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 427.12.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Rita Dhut bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £43,800 ($53,650.17).

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

