Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $68.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.38% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

