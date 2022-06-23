International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 162 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 162 ($1.98) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.90) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.33) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 185 ($2.27).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 117.48 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.82 billion and a PE ratio of -2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 108.58 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.44). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.70.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.