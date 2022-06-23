Whitbread (LON:WTB) PT Raised to GBX 3,910 at Citigroup

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,770 ($46.18) to GBX 3,910 ($47.89) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($31.37) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($46.55) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,815.71 ($46.74).

LON WTB opened at GBX 2,543 ($31.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,384 ($29.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,717.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,855.01. The firm has a market cap of £5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.67.

In related news, insider Frank Fiskers acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,642 ($32.36) per share, with a total value of £46,235 ($56,632.78). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($33.28), for a total transaction of £35,837.23 ($43,896.66).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

