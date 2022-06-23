Whitbread (LON:WTB) PT Raised to GBX 3,910 at Citigroup

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,770 ($46.18) to GBX 3,910 ($47.89) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($31.37) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($46.55) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,815.71 ($46.74).
LON WTB opened at GBX 2,543 ($31.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,384 ($29.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,717.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,855.01. The firm has a market cap of £5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.67.
About Whitbread (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
Read More
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.