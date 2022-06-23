Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) received a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RB. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($102.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.32) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.12) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($97.99) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.24).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

