Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.91) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,045 ($25.05) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.01) price objective on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.25) price objective on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($36.44) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,716.55 ($33.27).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,076 ($25.43) on Tuesday. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £154.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,271.59.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

