Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.25) to GBX 215 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 206.13 ($2.52).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 138.55 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 127 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

