Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of HSW stock opened at GBX 99.90 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £117.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. Hostelworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.47).

In other news, insider Eimear Moloney bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,500 ($48,383.15).

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

