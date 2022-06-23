Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.32.

STX stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

