JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Neutral

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASBFY. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,700.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.