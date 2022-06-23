American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $285.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.
AMT stock opened at $252.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.
In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Tower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
