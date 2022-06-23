American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $285.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

AMT stock opened at $252.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Tower by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

