Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Buy

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PSO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.61) to GBX 740 ($9.06) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.39) to GBX 900 ($11.02) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $728.00.
PSO opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.36.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
