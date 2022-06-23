EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) PT Lowered to $125.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EME. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

EME stock opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,650,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,449,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after purchasing an additional 166,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

