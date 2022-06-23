Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 16.45.
NASDAQ RKLB opened at 4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 3.93 and a one year high of 21.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 5.72 and its 200-day moving average is 8.39.
About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
