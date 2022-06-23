StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Twin Disc has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 512,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

