StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Twin Disc has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.62.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twin Disc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
