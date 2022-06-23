Citigroup Downgrades WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Neutral

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRK. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

