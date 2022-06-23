Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $24.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $64.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 97.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,562,000 after buying an additional 1,149,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $27,254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

