Citigroup Initiates Coverage on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

BEKE stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. KE has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

